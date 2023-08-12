Ahead of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, hundreds and thousands of people on Saturday participated in the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' Tiranga Rally in Jammu and Kashmir. The 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' Tiranga Rally was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. A video of people including children, men and women taking part in the tiranga rally as they display their patriotism and nationalism has also gone viral on social media. The 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' Tiranga Rally was reportedly carried out at Govt Degree College (Women) in Pulwama. Independence Day 2023 Celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir: Massive 400-Metre Tiranga Carried at Rally in Anantnag Under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ Campaign.

People Participate in 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' Tiranga Rally

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir: People in large numbers participated in the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' Tiranga Rally carried out in Pulwama. (Drone visuals: DIPR Pulwama) pic.twitter.com/xymDdAanZP — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)