Amid surging India-Pakistan tensions following India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces have strategically deployed the Made-in-India Akash surface-to-air missile system to thwart Pakistani counterattacks. Defence officials confirmed on May 9, that both the Indian Army and Air Force have placed the Akash air defence system along the Pakistan border to create a fortified shield. The move comes after Pakistan attempted to target multiple Indian cities, including Jammu, Amritsar and Chandigarh, in a failed overnight strike. Chandigarh on Alert As IAF Warns of Possible Attack Amid India-Pakistan Tension, Air Raid Sirens Activated.

Made-in-India Akash Missiles Thwart Pakistani Attacks

The Made in India Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has been effectively used by the Indian armed forces in foiling Pakistani attacks towards Indian targets. Both the Indian Army and Air Force have the missile system all along the Pakistan border: Defence Officials pic.twitter.com/lET5vf8O65 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

