India reports 1,34,154 new COVID-19 cases, 2,11,499 discharges, and 2,887 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 2,84,41,986
Total discharges: 2,63,90,584
Death toll: 3,37,989
Active cases: 17,13,413
Total vaccination: 22,10,43,693
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021
