India reports 23,285 new COVID-19 cases, 15,157 recoveries, and 117 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total cases in the country now stand at 1,13,08,846. The total recoveries stand at 1,09,53,303 while the active cases are at 1,97,237. The death toll has mounted to 1,58,30, the Health Ministry said.

India reports 23,285 new #COVID19 cases, 15,157 recoveries, and 117 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 1,13,08,846 Total recoveries: 1,09,53,303 Active cases: 1,97,237 Death toll: 1,58,306 Total vaccination: 2,61,64,920 pic.twitter.com/S9878BAVe3 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

