India reports 24,492 new COVID-19 cases, 20,191 recoveries and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country now stand at 1,14,09,831 while the total recoveries have mounted to 1,10,27,543. The active cases stand at 2,23,432 while the death toll stands at 1,58,856.

India reports 24,492 new #COVID19 cases, 20,191 recoveries and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 1,14,09,831 Total recoveries: 1,10,27,543 Active cases: 2,23,432 Death toll: 1,58,856 Total vaccination: 3,29,47,432 pic.twitter.com/nYWgWBdEMy — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)