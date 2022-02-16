India on Wednesday witnessed a slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases. The country reported 30,615 new COVID-19 infections and 514 deaths in the past 24 hours. A total of 82,988 coronavirus patients recovered from the deadly virus. Active COVID-19 cases in the country dropped to 3,70,240 and daily positivity rate stood at 2.45 percent.

Tweet By ANI:

India reports 30,615 fresh COVID cases (11% higher than yesterday's numbers), 82,988 recoveries, and 514 deaths in the last 24 hours Active case: 3,70,240 Daily positivity rate: 2.45% Total recoveries: 4,18,43,446 Total vaccination: 173.86 crore doses pic.twitter.com/hWF23qk7Jp — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

