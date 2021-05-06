India on Thursday reported a record of 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, said the union health ministry. With this, the total tally of coronavirus cases has gone up to 2,10,77,410. The country reported 3,29,113 recoveries and 3,980 deaths during the same time. The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1 but came down marginally over the last 2 days. This is the highest number of new infections ever recorded in a day across the globe.

India reports 4,12,262 new #COVID19 cases, 3,29,113 discharges and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,10,77,410 Total recoveries: 1,72,80,844 Death toll: 23,01,68 Active cases: 35,66,398 Total vaccination: 16,25,13,339 pic.twitter.com/W1kQnSucGe — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)