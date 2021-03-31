India reports 53,480 new COVID-19 cases, 41,280 discharges, and 354 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases now stand at 1,21,49,335 while the total recoveries are 1,14,34,301. India now has 5,52,566 active cases while the death toll has mounted to 1,62,468.

India reports 53,480 new #COVID19 cases, 41,280 discharges, and 354 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,21,49,335 Total recoveries: 1,14,34,301 Active cases: 5,52,566 Death toll: 1,62,468 Total vaccination: 6,30,54,353 pic.twitter.com/XfWELl3Gel — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

