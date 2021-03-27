India Reports 62,258 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours:

India reports 62,258 new #COVID19 cases, 30,386 recoveries, and 291 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 1,19,08,910 Total recoveries: 1,12,95,023 Active cases: 4,52,647 Death toll: 1,61,240 Total vaccination: 5,81,09,773 pic.twitter.com/CAvFAsMpPX — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

