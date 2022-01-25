India witnessed a decline in daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The country reported 2,55,874 new coronavirus infections and 614 deaths in the past 24 hours. Daily positivity rape also drpped to 15.52 percents as active cases declined to 22,36,842. Since Monday morning 2,67,753 people recovered from the deadly virus.

Tweet By ANI:

