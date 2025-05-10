Amid escalating tensions following Operation Sindoor, India has firmly rejected Pakistan's "malicious misinformation campaign" that falsely claims destruction of key Indian defence assets, including the S-400 air defence system and airfields at Surat and Sirsa. Addressing the media, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, “In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes solely on identified military targets.” She added that Pakistan is attempting to mislead the global community by spreading false narratives, including claims of striking critical Indian defence infrastructure. "India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan," she asserted, reaffirming the Indian government's stand against misinformation and psychological warfare. Pakistan Destroyed Indian Brigade HQ and Bombed Srinagar Airbase? PIB Fact Check Debunks Multiple Fake Claims Spread by Pakistani Accounts After Operation Sindoor.

India Dismisses Pakistan’s False Claims on S-400, Airfield Strikes

#WATCH | Delhi | #OperationSindoor | Wing Commander Vyomika Singh says, "In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets... Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation… pic.twitter.com/8rnxPfK1IR — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

