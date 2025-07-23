In a significant move, India will resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens starting July 24, ending a five-year pause amid efforts to mend strained ties between the two countries, according to the Indian Embassy in China. As per reports, this move comes as both nations seek to repair ties strained since the 2020 border clashes. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the decision, calling it a positive step to ease cross-border travel. The resumption follows earlier agreements on restarting direct flights and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage. Recent diplomatic engagements, including visits by India’s Foreign Secretary and External Affairs Minister to Beijing, signal renewed efforts to normalise relations. China on Operation Sindoor: ‘India’s Military Operation on Pakistan Regrettable; Both Sides Must Act in Larger Interest of Peace and Stability, Remain Calm’, Says Chinese Foreign Ministry.

India to Resume Visas for Chinese Tourists, Reports

