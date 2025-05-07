China has expressed "regret" over India’s military strikes dubbed "Operation Sindoor" in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in retaliation for the brutal April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26. "China finds India’s military operation early this morning regrettable. We are concerned about the ongoing situation. India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbours. They’re both China’s neighbours as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation", Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The response from Beijing came hours after India said it had carried out “precise strikes” against nine targets located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi Closely Monitored Progress of India’s Precision Strike at Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan Throughout the Night, Remained in Constant Touch With Security Advisors and Military Commanders.

China on Operation Sindoor

