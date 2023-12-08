Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that India will become the world's third-largest economy during his third tenure while addressing the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun on Thursday, December 8. "In the next few years, India will become the world's third-largest economy and I assure you that this will happen during my third term due to a stable government, policy, and will for transformation”, the latter said during his speech at the event. Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Two-Day Investors Summit in Dehradun (Watch Video).

PM Modi Addresses Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit

PHOTO | "In the next few years, India will become the world's third-largest economy and I assure you that this will happen during my third term due to a stable government, policy, and will for transformation," says PM Modi at the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/mgR9HWvNGy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2023

