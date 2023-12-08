Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the two-day Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 in Dehradun, emphasising the state's economic prospects. Prior to the inauguration, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the success of the summit, surpassing the targeted MoU signings. CM Dhami reported that investments exceeding expectations, totalling Rs 44,000 crore, have already materialised on the ground. The substantial investments are anticipated to generate employment opportunities, aligning with the state's development goals. Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate two-day Investors Summit Today at Forest Research Institute in Dehradun.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Uttarakhand Investors Summit

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/0iazPbKcbD — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)