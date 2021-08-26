The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday morning said that an Indian Air Force flight with 24 Indian and 11 Nepalese evacuees from Kabul is on its way to Delhi. Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, several countries, including India, are undertaking the evacuation process.

Indian Air Force flight with 24 Indian and 11 Nepalese evacuees from Kabul, Afghanistan is on its way to Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs pic.twitter.com/mmP3Za0CCM — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)