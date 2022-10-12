Indian Air Force (IAF) will start registration for the recruitment of eligible male and female candidates in the Agniveervayu Intake 01/2023 batch from the first week of November 2022. "The online examination will be conducted in mid-January 2023," said IAF. Agnipath Scheme: Registration Begins For IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment at agnipathvayu.cdac.in; Check Details Here.

