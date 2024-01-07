In what can be seen as a groundbreaking feat, the Indian Air Force's C-130 J aircraft successfully carried out its maiden night landing at Kargil airstrip recently. As per the officials of the Indian Air Force, IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. "Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds," the Indian Air Force said in a tweet. The IAF also shared a 1-minute 2-second video clip which detailed the challenging maiden night landing of Indian Air Force's C-130 J aircraft on the Kargil airstrip. Indian Air Force To Extend Life of Russian Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Fleet by More Than 20 Years.

IAF Makes Night Landing at Kargil Airstrip

In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds.#SakshamSashaktAtmanirbhar pic.twitter.com/MNwLzaQDz7 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)