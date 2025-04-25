The Indian Army on Friday, April 25, retaliated to small arms firing initiated by the Pakistani Army at some places along the Line of Control (Loc) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army officials informed. No casualties have been reported so far in the crossfire, and further details are being ascertained, they added, reported ANI. The firing across LoC comes amid increasing tensions between the two nuclear countries over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26. Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Bandipora.

Crossfire Between India and Pakistan Across LoC

Small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control were initiated by the Pakistan Army. Effectively responded to by the Indian Army. No casualties. Further details are being ascertained: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/SlBSDPSJHA — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2025

