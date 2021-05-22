Indian Army Sets Up 100-Bed COVID Care Centre at Ulasoor in Bengaluru, See Pics

Bengaluru | Army sets up 100-bed covid care facility at Ulsoor This is a 100-bed covid centre for mild cases. Out of these beds, around 55 are oxygen-fitted beds. Concentrators have been contributed by United Sikhs: Major General JV Prasad, GOC, Karnataka and Kerala sub division pic.twitter.com/TXnSYw6Koo — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)