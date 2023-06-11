In a distressing incident, an Indian Army jawan's wife was “stripped half-naked and brutally beaten” by a group of people in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai. In a video posted on Twitter by a retired Army officer, Lt Col N Thiagarajan, the jawan, identified as Prabhakaran, alleges that his wife, who runs a shop in the village, was beaten and stripped by a group of over 120 people. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Stripped, Assaulted by 11 Men in Agra After She Resists Eve-Teasing; FIR Registered.

Jawan Seeks Help:

pic.twitter.com/Pck0EEJWyH — Lt Col N Thiagarajan Veteran (@NTR_NationFirst) June 10, 2023

'Wife Striped Half-Naked'

"My wife is stripped half-naked and beaten very badly." In what world is this just? This is the pathetic condition of an army soldier on duty in Kashmir kneeling down to save his wife in Tamilnadu @CMOTamilnadu — Lt Col N Thiagarajan Veteran (@NTR_NationFirst) June 10, 2023

