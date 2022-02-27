The Embassy of India in Kyiv, informs Indian citizens in Ukraine that they are in the process of being evacuated out of the country through Romania and Hungary. We are continually exploring and opening up more borders with our neighbor countries. Also the Embassy advised Indian nationals to travel in a group, and in case of individuals, you are advised to identify other fellow Indian Nationals and travel together with them.

Check Tweet:

#UkraineRussiaCrisis Indian citizens are being evacuated from Ukraine through Romania & Hungary. We are continuously exploring and working to open up more borders with the neighboring countries for our citizens: Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine in an advisory to Indian nationals pic.twitter.com/SQPe0L0fm1 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

