India's embassy in Ukraine has issued an urgent advisory and urged all its citizens to leave Kharkiv immediately. "Under any circumstances, they must reach Pesochin, Babaye, and Bezlyudovka settlements," the embassy said. Embassy also said that Russia has allowed Indian nationals to move from Kharkiv before 6pm.

Check Tweet:

URGENT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN KHARKIV. FOR THEIR SAFETY AND SECURITY THEY MUST LEAVE KHARKIV IMMEDIATELY. PROCEED TO PESOCHIN, BABAYE AND BEZLYUDOVKA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. UNDER ALL CIRCUMSTANCES THEY MUST REACH THESE SETTLEMENTS *BY 1800 HRS (UKRAINIAN TIME) TODAY*. — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)