In yet another successful conquest of foiling piracy bid, the Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra has safely rescued the fishing vessel Iman from Somali pirates. Indian Defence officials said, "The pirates have been disarmed and asked to move towards Somalia. The INS Sumitra has now moved out from the area." The ALH Dhruv choppers on board the warship had encircled the hijacked vessel to issue warnings to the pirates on board it, officials said. INS Sumitra intercepted the vessel, acted in accordance with the established SOPs to coerce the pirates for safe release of crew along with the boat & ensured successful release of all 17 crew members along with the boat. The FV was subsequently sanitised and released for onward transit. More details are awaited. Indian Navy Foils Piracy Bid: INS Sumitra Carries Out Rescue Operation on MV Iman Highjacked by Somali Pirates in Arabian Sea.

INS Sumitra Safely Rescues Iran Fishing Vessel Iman

Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra has safely rescued the fishing vessel Iman from Somali pirates. The pirates have been disarmed and asked to move towards Somalia. The INS Sumitra has now moved out from the area. The ALH Dhruv choppers on board the warship had encircled the… pic.twitter.com/nnxDIlP8eT — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

Indian Army Foils Piracy Bid

INS Sumitra, on Anti-Piracy Operations along the East coast of Somalia & the Gulf of Aden, responded to a distress message regarding hijacking of an Iranian flagged Fishing Vessel (FV) Iman. The FV had been boarded by pirates & the crew taken as hostages. INS Sumitra intercepted… pic.twitter.com/sX4DLRU6NA — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

