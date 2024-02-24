The Indian Navy swiftly responded to a distress call from Palau-flagged merchant vessel that caught fire after coming under a suspected drone attack in the Gulf of Aden. The Indian warship deployed in the Gulf of Aden for maritime security operations reached the vessel and offered critical assistance to MV Islander crew. The rescue operation is the latest in a series of such support missions provided by the Indian navy in the region. As per Indian military officials, Palau-flagged vessel came under attack on Thursday, February 22, and a crew member of the ship sustained injuries during the attack. An explosive ordnance disposal team of the Navy embarked on the vessel and sanitised it for any residual risk, following which the vessel was cleared for onward transit. The latest incident comes amid the escalating global tension over attacks on various commercial ships by Yemen's Houthi rebels in Red sea. Indian Navy Responds Swiftly to Rescue Malta Flagged Vessel MV Ruen Under Hijack Threat in Arabian Sea (See Pics).

Indian Warship Provides Critical Assistance To Palau-Flagged Vessel:

#IndianNavy's Mission Deployed Destroyer provides critical EOD & medical assistance to MV in distress. Palau Flagged MV Islander caught fire after an attack by likely drone/ missile #22Feb 24. Responding swiftly to the distress call, #IndianNavy's destroyer on… pic.twitter.com/TLxc6CbqOn — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) February 24, 2024

