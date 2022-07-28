The Indian navy on Thursday took the delivery of India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant from Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). The fourth phase of sea trials of the "Vikrant" was successfully completed on July 10. IAC Vikrant will be commissioned on August 15 to commemorate "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav."

