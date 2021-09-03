Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) warns against fake recruitment or training offers, says It has come to our notice that unscrupulous persons/agencies, are sending fake Recruitment/Training offers to candidates.

It has come to our notice that unscrupulous persons/agencies, are sending fake Recruitment/Training offers to candidates. To avoid falling prey to such malafide attempts, refer to https://t.co/O5jNDCywCh for authentic information on opportunities at IndianOil. @PIBFactCheck — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) September 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)