IOC Share Price Today, May 5: Stocks of Indian Oil Corporation Jump to INR 148.74, Check Latest Price at NSE

Indian Oil Corporation Limited. (Photo credits: Facebook)
Socially Team Latestly| May 05, 2025 09:58 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (NSE: IOC) shares are currently priced at INR 148.74 as of 9:44 AM IST on May 5, 2025, reflecting an increase of INR 5.46, or 3.81%, for the day. The stock opened at INR 145.00, with a high of INR 149.60 and a low of INR 144.75 during the session. With a market capitalisation of INR 2.10 lakh crore, IOC's P/E ratio stands at 15.07, suggesting solid earnings potential.

    Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (NSE: IOC) shares are currently priced at INR 148.74 as of 9:44 AM IST on May 5, 2025, reflecting an increase of INR 5.46, or 3.81%, for the day. The stock opened at INR 145.00, with a high of INR 149.60 and a low of INR 144.75 during the session. With a market capitalisation of INR 2.10 lakh crore, IOC's P/E ratio stands at 15.07, suggesting solid earnings potential. Dmart Share Price Today, May 05: Stocks of Avenue Supermarts Limited Down by 2.83%, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

