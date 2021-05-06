Indian Railways Suspends Rajdhani, Shatabdi & Duronto Express Trains From May 9 Until Further Orders Due to Low Occupancy Amid COVID-19 Surge, Say Reports:

#JustIn Railways discontinues Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express trains from May 9. This is being done due to low occupancy and surge in #Covid cases — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) May 6, 2021

