On Monday, during an address in Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Now Muslim countries also believe that terrorism is unacceptable." He further stated that the joint statement (issued by India and the US) clearly states that Pakistan should stop every terrorist act taking place on its territory & should not allow its land to be used for terrorism and take action against the culprits of 26/11 & Pathankot attacks. Gift From India: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Hand Over Patrol Vessel, Landing Craft to Maldives.

Rajnath Singh on Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism

#WATCH | Now Muslim countries also believe that terrorism is unacceptable. The joint statement (issued by India and the US) clearly states that there should be concrete action against the UN-listed terrorist organisations, which include Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and… pic.twitter.com/TnNk8fCsxr — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

