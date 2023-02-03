India’s G20 Sherpa, @amitabhk87 was given a demo of the Digital India Mobile Van at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, yesterday on 2nd Feb.



Van was sent off to Lucknow, where 1st Meeting of #G20 Digital Economy Working Group will be held from February 13 - 15, 2023@g20org #G20India pic.twitter.com/czxXPINv8P— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) February 3, 2023

