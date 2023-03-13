A Doha-bound IndiGo flight on Monday was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi. An airline official told news agency ANI that the Doha-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency onboard. IndiGo Flight to Doha Diverted to Mumbai as Precaution Against Technical Failure.

Doha Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted to Pakistan

Doha bound IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to a medical emergency onboard, says an airline official to ANI. pic.twitter.com/KuVJoIJmwm — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

