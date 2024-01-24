The Halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of the Interim Union Budget 2024 preparation process, was held in North Block on Wednesday, January 24, in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, was also present for the halwa ceremony. A video of the Halwa ceremony has surfaced on social media. A customary Halwa ceremony is performed every year before the "lock-in" process of Budget preparation begins. Union Budget 2024–25: Ten Facts About India's Budget That Every Indian Citizen Must Know Of.

Final Stage of Preparation Commences With Halwa Ceremony

