International Gita Mahotsav is being celebrated at Kurukshetra, Haryana between 2 to 19 December, 2021. Thousands of pilgrims from different parts of the country reached Kurukshetra for the International Gita Mohatsav 2021. The Manohar Lal-led Haryana government had started organising the religious extravaganza with an aim to promote the teaching of Bhagavad Gita.

Online Gita Quiz will be organised from November 21 to December 8, Gita Marathon will be organised on November 28 and wall and floor painting competition will be organised on November 21 and 22. A Gita Seminar will be organised on December 10 and slogan chanting will be done by around 55,000 students on December 14, he added.

Viewers can catch live streaming of International Gita Mahotsava 2021 on the official YouTube channel of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Live Streaming Link of International Gita Mahotsava:

