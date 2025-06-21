The International Yoga Day 2025 is being celebrated globally today with the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the main event from Visakhapatnam’s 26-km stretch along Ramakrishna Beach, calling for “Yoga for humanity 2.0.” He emphasised that yoga transcends boundaries, age, and backgrounds. Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and other political leaders also participated in yoga sessions across India. Since its inception in 2015, Yoga Day has united millions worldwide in embracing this ancient Indian practice that promotes mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. International Yoga Day 2025: ISRO Joins Global Observance of IDY, Highlights ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’.

PM Narendra Modi Performs Yoga Asanas

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi leads the nation in celebrating #InternationalDayofYoga2025, from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. (Source: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/0X9WcOCqDK — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025

Political Leaders Perform Yoga Asanas on Yoga Day 2025

#WATCH | Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries perform Yoga on the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga2025 pic.twitter.com/a5JDsIkxQO — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025

#WATCH | Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performs #Yoga in Vadnagar on the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga2025 Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an obesity-free, healthy lifestyle, Gujarat, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has… pic.twitter.com/TrIheSuye8 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins others to perform Yoga on #InternationalDayofYoga2025. (Source - ANI/Multi outsource CM Media team) pic.twitter.com/oUm0h5aSgL — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025

