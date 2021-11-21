The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Sunday reached an agreement with India's Ministry of Civil Aviation on the resumption of scheduled commercial passenger flights between Singapore and India. A quarantine-free travel on Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) from India to Singapore will be facilitated between the two countries from November 29. Six VTL flights will operate daily.

It'll facilitate quarantine-free travel on Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) from India to Singapore, which will start from 29 Nov 2021 with 6 designated VTL flights daily from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai. Airlines can also operate non-VTL flights between India and Singapore: CAAS (2/2) — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2021

