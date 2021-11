It's been an incredible journey, but I've decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I've played the game with pure enjoyment & unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly: AB de Villiers (File pic) pic.twitter.com/wXA2Y4lStv — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

