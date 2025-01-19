A massive fire broke out at Tibrewala Complex near Karamchand Chowk in Jabalpur, prompting swift action by the fire department. The blaze, which erupted on Sunday, sent thick plumes of smoke into the sky, causing panic in the busy area. Several fire tenders were rushed to the scene to contain the fire and prevent its spread to nearby buildings. Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire. No casualties have been reported so far, and efforts to douse the flames continue. Indore: Fire Breaks Out at High Street Apollo Mall, People Rush To Safety as Blaze Triggers Panic (Watch Video).

Jabalpur Fire

#WATCH | Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh | Fire breaks out in Tibrewala Complex near Karamchand Chowk. Fire tenders are trying to get the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/ppCWFgwvxa — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)