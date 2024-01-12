In a grand display of devotion, a 35-metre long and 6.5-metre wide banner depicting Lord Ram has been hung on an apartment building in Surat, Gujarat. This comes ahead of the pranpratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, marking a significant moment of religious celebration. Giant Bell Weighing 2400 Kg for Ram Mandir: People From Uttar Pradesh's Etah Make Offering to Ayodhya Ram Temple (View Pic).

Giant Banner of Lord Ram in Ayodhya

#WATCH | Gujarat | A 35-metre long and 6.5-metre wide banner, depicting Lord Ram, hung on an apartment building in Surat ahead of pranpratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/Gsby7y9iFk — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

