Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has been named in an alleged money laundering case on Friday gave consent for a polygraph test. According to reports, Chandrashekhar gave consent to polygraph test in a letter written to his lawyers. Besides, the conman has also demanded that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Satyendar Jain also take the polygraph test.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gives Consent for Polygraph Test

