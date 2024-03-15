In the early hours of Friday, a massive fire broke out at a furniture factory located in the HMT area near SIDCO, in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Upon detection of the fire, emergency services were immediately alerted and fire tenders were dispatched to the location, as confirmed by an official. Further details are awaited. Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts After Cylinder Explodes in House in Karim Nagar District Center (Watch Video).

Srinagar Fire

#WATCH | A fire broke out in a furniture factory in the HMT area on the outskirts of Srinagar late last night (Video source: Kashmir Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/bY7Xnf7Gza — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

