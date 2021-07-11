Jammu and Kashmir: Five persons arrested by NIA during raids at four locations in Anantnag and one person in Srinagar NIA is conducting raids at multiple locations in Kashmir related to a terror funding case.

Jammu and Kashmir | Five persons arrested by NIA during raids at four locations in Anantnag and one person in Srinagar NIA is conducting raids at multiple locations in Kashmir related to a terror funding case — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)