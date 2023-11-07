In a shocking incident in Jammu and Kashmir, four rusted magazines of AK-47 were reportedly found in a pond in the state today, November 7. As per news agency ANI, four rusted magazines of AK-47 were allegedly found in a pond along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba. A video of the AK-47 magazines being found in the pond has also gone viral on social media. Speaking about the incident, Benam Tosh, SSP Samba, said, "During the cleaning of a pond, 4 old magazines of AK-47 have been recovered. Further investigation into the matter is underway." 'Conviction Cannot Stand Merely on Sentiment': Jammu and Kashmir High Court Acquits Teacher Accused of Raping His Student.

AK-47 Magazines Found in Pond in Samba

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 rusted magazines of AK-47 found in a pond along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba Benam Tosh, SSP Samba says, "During the cleaning of a pond, 4 old magazines of AK-47 have been recovered. Further investigation into the matter is… pic.twitter.com/8b1p8XiDvQ — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)