Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah was seen playing cricket with a young boy at a relief camp in Samba on May 9. The camp shelters civilians displaced by cross-border shelling along the LoC. A video shared by PTI captured the heartwarming moment, showing Abdullah swinging a bat as onlookers clapped and cheered. The symbolic gesture comes at a time when morale is low in border areas due to unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces. Jammu and Kashmir: Villager Killed, 3 Injured in Pakistani Shelling in Poonch; Evacuation Underway, Indian Army Retaliates Effectively.

Omar Abdullah Plays Cricket With Young Boy at Samba Camp

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) plays cricket with a young boy at a relief camp in Samba. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/4blJKozgR0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2025

