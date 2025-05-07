In a deadly escalation following India’s Operation Sindoor, artillery shelling by the Pakistan Army struck civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 15 and injuring 45. The Indian Army confirmed that the firing began late last night, May 6 and targeted residential zones. This comes just hours after India launched precision strikes on nine terror hubs in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian military described the operation as “non-escalatory yet firm,” but the latest cross-border shelling marks a sharp spike in hostilities. Operation Sindoor: 25 Minutes of Raining Bombs, Indian Army Releases Videos of Razing Terror Camps in PoK and Pakistan.

Pakistan Army Shelling Kills 15 Civilians in Jammu and Kashmir

Artillery firing by the Pakistan Army since last night has hit civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar, resulting in the death of 15 civilians and injuries to 43 others: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/6VeVxSxDmZ — IANS (@ians_india) May 7, 2025

