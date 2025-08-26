A portion of the road near Jammu’s Fourth Tawi Bridge collapsed on Tuesday, August 26, as torrential rains caused rivers and streams to swell, leaving several vehicles stranded on the damaged stretch. Video shared by ANI on Instagram shows the road giving way under the force of rushing water, highlighting the severe impact of continuous rainfall in the region. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Jammu and Kashmir, warning of rising water levels and potential hazards. This incident comes amid widespread disruption across the Union Territory, including landslides and flash floods. Jammu and Kashmir Floods: 5 Killed, 10 Injured in Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine; Heavy Rains Disrupt Trains, Traffic in Jammu (See Pics and Videos).

Road Collapses Near Fourth Tawi Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir

