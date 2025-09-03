Today, September 3, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) announced a holiday for all government and private schools in Jammu Division until Friday, September 5. As per the DSEJ order, all government and private schools across the Jammu division will remain closed till September 5 to ensure students' and staff's safety. The school holiday has been announced due to the weather alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Besides Jammu, all educational institutions in Kashmir will remain closed on Thursday, September 4, due to adverse weather conditions. The DC of Kashmir announced the holiday. Floods in India: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Narendra Modi To Announce Special Relief Package for Flood-Affected States Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

All Schools To Remain Closed in Jammu Till September 5

Jammu | All government and private schools in Jammu Division to remain closed on September 4 in view of the weather alerts and incessant rainfall causing landslides in hilly areas. Online classes may be conducted wherever possible. pic.twitter.com/U8djMb2BLZ — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2025

Educational Institutions To Stay Shut In Kashmir on September 4

Kashmir | In view of adverse weather conditions, all educational institutions in Kashmir shall remain closed tomorrow, 4th September, as a precautionary measure: DC Kashmir — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2025

