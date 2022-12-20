In a shocking incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, a car skidded off the road and fell into Chenab River in Doda. According to reports, three members of a family are feared drowned. "A search operation is underway to trace them," said SSP Doda, Abdul Qayoom. Jammu and Kashmir Government Dismisses Five Employees for ‘Anti-National’ Activities Under Article 311.

Three of Family Feared Drowned

