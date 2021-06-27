Two Explosions Reported Inside Technical Area of Jammu Air Force Station; No Damage To Any Equipment :

Two low intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 27, 2021

There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 27, 2021

