The Vaishno Devi Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir was suspended on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said, "Following inclement weather conditions, Yatra has been suspended till the morning of 6th January. 18,000 devotees paid obeisance at the shrine on Wednesday."

Tweet By ANI:

